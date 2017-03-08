Where things stand in the Volkswagen emissions scandal
Volkswagen pleaded guilty Friday to three criminal counts for a scheme to get around U.S. pollution rules. If a federal judge agrees to the Justice Department's sentencing recommendation, the scandal will end up costing the company more than $20 billion in the U.S. alone, not counting lost sales and brand value.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14)
|12 min
|About time
|132
|Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|About time
|29
|Gazprom: Ukraine siphoning off gas (Jan '09)
|15 hr
|About time
|348
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|18 hr
|About time
|6,489
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|19 hr
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Drunken Sailors
|Fri
|Texxy
|1
|Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's...
|Thu
|About time
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC