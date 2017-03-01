"We are people, not numbers" as migra...

"We are people, not numbers" as migrant families fight to stay together

A FEW months ago Irene Clennell might have been making a roast Sunday dinner in her home in Durham for her husband and their neighbour. Instead, the 52-year-old Singapore national, who had been caring for her British husband of 27 years, and who has two British children and a grandchild, is back in her country of origin sleeping on the sofa in her sister's cramped flat and worrying herself sick about her future.

