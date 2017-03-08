VW pleads guilty to criminal charges in emissions scandal
German auto giant Volkswagen pleaded guilty to three felony counts Friday resulting from a 2015 emissions cheating scandal that has cost the company tens of billions of dollars. The guilty plea marks the first time the company itself has pleaded guilty to felony charges stemming from the fraud, which affected more than half-a-million diesel cars sold in the U.S. and about 11 million globally.
