Ukraine gov't pledges to cease fire in the east on Saturday
" Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has ordered his country's troops to cease firing on Russia-backed separatists on Saturday. Fighting between government troops and the separatists has been raging in eastern Ukraine since 2014, killing more than 9,800 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|1 hr
|Trumps Rump Ranger
|52
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Wed
|Fire
|60
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|Mar 27
|kornadnez
|1
|33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi...
|Mar 27
|Mullahing It Over
|2
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar 27
|Sue
|2
|German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ...
|Mar 26
|LuftwaffePhart
|3
|"These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC