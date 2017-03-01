Two British medics who joined Islamic...

Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq: BBC

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday. Ahmed Sami Khider and Hisham Fadlallah died at the weekend, the BBC said, with Khider believed to have been killed in a convoy as it left the city of Mosul, which U.S.-backed Iraqi forces are trying to retake from IS militants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt' 1 hr PoliciaFederal 2
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 9 hr Cassandra_ 6,474
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) Feb 27 Lorraine Belloni 58
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 37
News a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 60
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 24 About time 1,146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,689 • Total comments across all topics: 279,259,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC