Tusk closing in on 2nd term as EU Cou...

Tusk closing in on 2nd term as EU Council president

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

In this file photo dated Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, European Council President Donald Tusk reads a statement during a media conference at the EU Council building in Brussels. German deputy foreign minister Michael Roth Tuesday March 7, 2017, is calling for European Union countries to rally behind Donald Tusk as the former Polish prime minister Tusk seeks a second term in one of the bloc's top positions, which will be decided with a vote upcoming Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Kent resident represents U.S. in Ukraine 4 hr About time 1
News Ukraine's Poroshenko says tougher to secure Wes... (Sep '16) 5 hr About time 5
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) 19 hr About time 972
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) 19 hr About time 463
News Iconic rock arch from 'Game of Thrones' falls i... 20 hr Old Sam 1
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) 22 hr About time 13,279
News Hero or villain? WWII partisan Bandera still an... (Jun '14) 23 hr About time 504
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,819 • Total comments across all topics: 279,429,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC