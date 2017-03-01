Trump to host Germany's Merkel at the White House
President Donald Trump will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House later this month. A White House official says the meeting will take place on March 14. It will be the first in-person meeting between Trump and the German chancellor since the U.S. election.
