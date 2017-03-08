Trump, Merkel face long list in first face-to-face meeting
After accusing German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the campaign trail of "ruining Germany" by welcoming refugees, President Trump will have his first face-to-face meeting with the German leader at the White House on Tuesday. The two were expected to discuss strengthening the NATO alliance, collaborating to fight terrorism and taking steps to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, White House officials said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gazprom: Ukraine siphoning off gas (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|About time
|348
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|15 hr
|About time
|6,489
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|16 hr
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Drunken Sailors
|23 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's...
|Thu
|About time
|4
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Thu
|Advents
|485
|Former Kent resident represents U.S. in Ukraine
|Thu
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC