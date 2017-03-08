Trump, Merkel face long list in first...

Trump, Merkel face long list in first face-to-face meeting

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

After accusing German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the campaign trail of "ruining Germany" by welcoming refugees, President Trump will have his first face-to-face meeting with the German leader at the White House on Tuesday. The two were expected to discuss strengthening the NATO alliance, collaborating to fight terrorism and taking steps to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, White House officials said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gazprom: Ukraine siphoning off gas (Jan '09) 12 hr About time 348
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 15 hr About time 6,489
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote 16 hr gigi l_amoroso 1
News Drunken Sailors 23 hr Texxy 1
News Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's... Thu About time 4
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Thu Advents 485
News Former Kent resident represents U.S. in Ukraine Thu About time 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,502 • Total comments across all topics: 279,468,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC