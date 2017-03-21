Thousands pay tribute at candlelit vigil to - hero' Martin McGuinness
Thousands of people have gathered to pay tribute to Martin McGuinness at a candlelit vigil in the republican heartland of west Belfast. The sombre event off the Falls Road happened hours after crowds in Londonderry accompanied the Sinn Fein veteran's coffin on his final journey home to his beloved Bogside neighbourhood.
