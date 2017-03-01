Theresa May tells of - personal priority' to keep Scotland in UK
With the union between Scotland and England under pressure in the wake of the Brexit vote, the Prime Minister will use a visit north of the border to highlight her commitment to "strengthening and sustaining the bonds that unite us". She will tell Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP that "politics is not a game", and accuse the Scottish Government of having neglected schools because of its "obsession" with independence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|18 hr
|About time
|6,475
|Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt'
|22 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|Feb 27
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb 26
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|60
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,146
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC