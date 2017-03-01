The Latest: Norwegian ship rescues 50...

The Latest: Norwegian ship rescues 503 refugees from Med Sea

Read more: The Gazette

The Norwegian Police Service says the Siem Pilot arrived Sunday in the Sicilian port of Catania with 503 migrants on board. A seriously ill 16-year-old boy died being helped on board, police said.

Chicago, IL

