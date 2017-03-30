The Latest: Merkel Praises Turkey for Refugee Reception
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has renewed her praise for Turkey's efforts to take care of refugees and said it's only right for Europe to continue supporting it despite tensions with Ankara. Speaking at a European Peoples Party congress in Malta, Merkel rhetorically asked if only Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon should bear the brunt of the refugee exodus when Syria sits just beyond Europe's eastern outpost at Cyprus.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|1 min
|ROGER DODGER
|59
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Wed
|Fire
|60
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|Mar 27
|kornadnez
|1
|33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi...
|Mar 27
|Mullahing It Over
|2
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar 27
|Sue
|2
|German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ...
|Mar 26
|LuftwaffePhart
|3
|"These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|3
