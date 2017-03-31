The Latest: Germany dampens UK hope o...

The Latest: Germany dampens UK hope of parallel talks

Read more: The Tribune

Germany says the question of Britain's commitments toward the European Union after it leaves the bloc needs to be resolved before talks about future relations with the U.K. can begin. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters in Berlin on Friday that the "the second step can hopefully happen soon" but appeared to dampen once again British hopes of parallel talks.

