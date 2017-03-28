The Latest: French Socialist Candidat...

The Latest: French Socialist Candidate Meets Merkel, Schulz

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News Max

French Socialist presidential candidate Benoit Hamon has assailed European austerity policies as he met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, arguing that they have helped fuel the far right's rise. Hamon has met with Merkel and her center-left rival Martin Schulz in Berlin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man... Mon kornadnez 1
News 33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi... Mon Mullahing It Over 2
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mon Sue 2
News German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ... Mar 26 LuftwaffePhart 3
News "These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump Mar 24 Retribution 3
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... Mar 23 fingers mcgurke 52
News German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ... Mar 22 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,903,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC