The IRA commander who offered hand of friendship to Britain and toasted Queen
His partnership at the top of Stormont's power-sharing administration with fundamentalist unionist leader the Rev Ian Paisley would have been unthinkable in the days when republican bombs were ripping Northern Ireland and Great Britain's cities to shreds and costing thousands of lives. Ex-first minister Dr Paisley was the Dr No who vowed to smash Sinn Fein but eventually said yes to sharing power with his foe in an often jovial partnership which saw them dubbed the Chuckle Brothers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bridgwater Mercury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|18 min
|slick willie expl...
|23
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|11 hr
|Ben Davis
|1
|Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h...
|23 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar 12
|mean
|3
|Phylicia Rashad Joins the Houston Symphony for ...
|Mar 11
|Symphony phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC