Terror threat closes German shopping mall
German police shut down a large shopping mall in the western city of Essen on Saturday following "concrete indications" of a possible terror attack, a police spokesman said. Hundreds of police are involved in the security operation at the Limbecker Platz mall, Essen police spokesperson Christoph Wickhorst said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|1 hr
|Your stupid
|2
|Phylicia Rashad Joins the Houston Symphony for ...
|7 hr
|Symphony phart
|1
|Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12)
|11 hr
|About time
|89
|Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12)
|12 hr
|About time
|24
|Donald Trump's Foundation Engaged in Self-Deali...
|12 hr
|About time
|58
|Blackout Grips Much of Crimea (Dec '15)
|12 hr
|About time
|4
|A day of mourning in a divided Ukraine (Jun '14)
|13 hr
|About time
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC