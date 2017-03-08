Terror threat closes German shopping ...

Terror threat closes German shopping mall

German police shut down a large shopping mall in the western city of Essen on Saturday following "concrete indications" of a possible terror attack, a police spokesman said. Hundreds of police are involved in the security operation at the Limbecker Platz mall, Essen police spokesperson Christoph Wickhorst said.

Chicago, IL

