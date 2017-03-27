Teachers across Poland strike to prot...

Teachers across Poland strike to protest education overhaul

Teachers across Poland went on strike Friday to protest a sweeping educational overhaul by the populist government that will eliminate middle schools this fall. Many fear the change is a pretext for introducing a more nationalistic curriculum that will leave children less prepared for the modern world.

