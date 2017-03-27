Teachers across Poland strike to protest education overhaul
Teachers across Poland went on strike Friday to protest a sweeping educational overhaul by the populist government that will eliminate middle schools this fall. Many fear the change is a pretext for introducing a more nationalistic curriculum that will leave children less prepared for the modern world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|9 hr
|Tm Cln
|11
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|14 hr
|Regulate and contain
|1
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|16 hr
|ROGER DODGER
|57
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Wed
|Fire
|60
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|Mar 27
|kornadnez
|1
|33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi...
|Mar 27
|Mullahing It Over
|2
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar 27
|Sue
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC