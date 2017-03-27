Talks produce no progress in Scottish...

Talks produce no progress in Scottish independence dispute4 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: India.com

The leaders of Britain and Scotland met for talks today, but failed to resolve their differences over a new push for Scottish independence as the UK prepares to leave the European Union. UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon met for an hour at a Glasgow hotel, days after Sturgeon demanded a referendum on Scottish independence to be held within two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man... 11 hr kornadnez 1
News 33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi... 13 hr Mullahing It Over 2
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt 19 hr Sue 2
News German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ... Sun LuftwaffePhart 3
News "These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump Mar 24 Retribution 3
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... Mar 23 fingers mcgurke 52
News German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ... Mar 22 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,163 • Total comments across all topics: 279,876,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC