Talks produce no progress in Scottish independence dispute4 min ago
The leaders of Britain and Scotland met for talks today, but failed to resolve their differences over a new push for Scottish independence as the UK prepares to leave the European Union. UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon met for an hour at a Glasgow hotel, days after Sturgeon demanded a referendum on Scottish independence to be held within two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|11 hr
|kornadnez
|1
|33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi...
|13 hr
|Mullahing It Over
|2
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|19 hr
|Sue
|2
|German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ...
|Sun
|LuftwaffePhart
|3
|"These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|3
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Mar 23
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ...
|Mar 22
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC