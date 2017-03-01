Study finds no link between owning cats, schizophrenia
A new study published in the medical journal Psychological Medicine says there's no link between psychotic symptoms and cats in the home, as previous studies had suggested. Researchers in the United Kingdom say they've debunked the claim that having cats is linked schizophrenia or toxoplasmosis thanks to the parasite toxoplasma gondii.
