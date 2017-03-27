Slovak parliament to vote on controversial pardons

Lawmakers in Slovakia on Tuesday began debating a proposal to annul pardons by former authoritarian Prime Minister Vladimir Meciar that bar investigations into the kidnapping of the son of late President Michal Kovac, Meciar's political archrival. Meciar led Slovakia into international isolation in the 1990s and is believed to be behind Michal Kovac Jr.'s abduction to Austria in 1995.

