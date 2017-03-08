Slaying of thief fuels Italy's debate...

Slaying of thief fuels Italy's debate on legitimate defense

14 hrs ago

Italian opposition politicians from the far right and former Premier Silvio Berlusconi's center-right party are demanding a new law on legitimate defense to protect law-abiding citizens. The request comes after a restaurant owner is being investigated for murder for allegedly shooting a thief in the back after a middle-of-the night break-in at the trattoria.

Chicago, IL

