Slaying of thief fuels Italy's debate on legitimate defence
Italian opposition politicians from the far right populist parties and other conservative forces on Sunday demanded a new law quickly on legitimate defence to protect law-abiding citizens. The debate was fueled after a restaurant owner was put under investigation for allegedly fatally shooting a thief in the back during a middle-of-the-night break-in at the eatery.
