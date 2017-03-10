Security Group Calls on Kosovo to Con...

Security Group Calls on Kosovo to Continue Talks with Serbia

Kosovo's leaders must continue European Union-facilitated talks aimed at normalizing ties with Serbia, a European security official said Friday amid rising tensions between the two countries. The head of the 57-nation Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe met with senior officials and political leaders in Pristina to express concern about the situation.

Chicago, IL

