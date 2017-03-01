Scottish leader presses case for inde...

Scottish leader presses case for independence vote

Scotland's nationalist leader Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday pressed on with calls for a new independence referendum, saying it might be the only way to protect the country's interests as Brexit approaches. "Proposing a further decision on independence wouldn't simply be legitimate, it would almost be a necessary way of giving the people of Scotland a say in our own future direction," said Sturgeon, the first minister of the semi-autonomous Scottish government.

Chicago, IL

