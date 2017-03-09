Scottish leader: 'Common sense' says 2018 independence vote
Scotland's pro-independence leader says the country could make a second bid for independence within 18 months to avoid being dragged out of the European Union with the rest of the United Kingdom. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in comments broadcast Thursday that fall 2018 is "the common sense time" to hold a referendum, "if that is the road we choose to go down."
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Advents
|485
|Former Kent resident represents U.S. in Ukraine
|10 hr
|About time
|1
|Ukraine's Poroshenko says tougher to secure Wes... (Sep '16)
|11 hr
|About time
|5
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Wed
|About time
|972
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Wed
|About time
|463
|Iconic rock arch from 'Game of Thrones' falls i...
|Wed
|Old Sam
|1
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Wed
|About time
|13,279
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC