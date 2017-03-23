Saudi embassy confirms UK attacker ha...

Saudi embassy confirms UK attacker had been in Saudi Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

This is an undated photo released by the Metropolitan Police of Khalid Masood. Authorities identified Masood, a 52-year-old Briton as the man who mowed down pedestrians and stabbed a policeman to death outside Parliament in London, saying he had a long criminal record and once was investigated for extremism - but was not currently on a terrorism watch list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump Fri Retribution 3
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... Thu fingers mcgurke 52
News German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ... Mar 22 Rainbow Kid 1
News Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac... Mar 21 Ben Davis 1
News Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h... Mar 20 tomin cali 1
News Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,027 • Total comments across all topics: 279,812,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC