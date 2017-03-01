Romanians march to protest persistent govt corruption
Thousands of protesters have marched through the Romanian capital of Bucharest to support the country's anti-corruption authority and demand that state institutions be free of political interference. Protesters blew whistles and vuvuzelas, and waved Romanian and U.S. flags as they gathered Sunday evening in Victory Square, where the government has its offices, and marched toward the Parliament.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|21 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,480
|Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's...
|Sat
|About time
|3
|Muslims, Jews - we i ght Russia as one, says Uk...
|Sat
|About time
|125
|Conflict in Ukraine continues to take civilian ...
|Sat
|About time
|5
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Fri
|Mikey
|130
|Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt'
|Mar 2
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|Feb 27
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
