Poles celebrate EU with march on bloc's 60th anniversary

Thousands of Poles marched through Warsaw and other Polish cities Saturday, waving European Union flags in a show of support for the troubled European project as leaders in Rome marked the 60th anniversary of its founding treaty. The rallies, held under the slogan "I Love You, Europe," also marked a strong expression of disapproval for the country's nationalist, Euroskeptic government in Warsaw, which was recently involved in a bitter standoff with the bloc.

