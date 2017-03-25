Poles celebrate EU with march on bloc...

Poles celebrate EU with march on bloc's 60th anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Thousands of Poles marched through Warsaw and other Polish cities Saturday, waving European Union flags in a show of support for the troubled European project as leaders in Rome marked the 60th anniversary of its founding treaty. The rallies, held under the slogan "I Love You, Europe," also marked a strong expression of disapproval for the country's nationalist, Euroskeptic government in Warsaw, which was recently involved in a bitter standoff with the bloc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump Fri Retribution 3
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... Mar 23 fingers mcgurke 52
News German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ... Mar 22 Rainbow Kid 1
News Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac... Mar 21 Ben Davis 1
News Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h... Mar 20 tomin cali 1
News Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,859 • Total comments across all topics: 279,825,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC