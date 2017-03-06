Poland seeks to generate support for challenger to Tusk

Poland's surprise counter-candidate to challenge incumbent Donald Tusk for the post of European Council head is "Poland's only candidate in the game," and diplomats are trying to generate support for him, Polish officials said Monday. Poland has proposed Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, 68, a center-right member of the European Parliament, to succeed fellow Pole Tusk, whose 2 A1 2-year term ends May 31. Saryusz-Wolski was expelled from the presidency of the European People's Party on Monday, two days after being removed from Poland's Civic Platform party.

