Poland seeks to generate support for challenger to Tusk
Poland's surprise counter-candidate to challenge incumbent Donald Tusk for the post of European Council head is "Poland's only candidate in the game," and diplomats are trying to generate support for him, Polish officials said Monday. Poland has proposed Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, 68, a center-right member of the European Parliament, to succeed fellow Pole Tusk, whose 2 A1 2-year term ends May 31. Saryusz-Wolski was expelled from the presidency of the European People's Party on Monday, two days after being removed from Poland's Civic Platform party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Sat
|Cassandra_
|6,480
|Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's...
|Mar 4
|About time
|3
|Muslims, Jews - we i ght Russia as one, says Uk...
|Mar 4
|About time
|125
|Conflict in Ukraine continues to take civilian ...
|Mar 4
|About time
|5
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Mar 3
|Mikey
|130
|Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt'
|Mar 2
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|Feb 27
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC