Poland names counter-candidate to Tusk as EU leader
Poland on Saturday proposed a counter-candidate to Donald Tusk as European Council head, saying the Polish incumbent has hurt his country's interests. Just days before a March 9-10 European Union summit in Brussels to vote on Tusk's re-election, Poland's conservative government named Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, one of the country's center-right members of the European Parliament, as its candidate for the post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|18 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,480
|Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's...
|Sat
|About time
|3
|Muslims, Jews - we i ght Russia as one, says Uk...
|Sat
|About time
|125
|Conflict in Ukraine continues to take civilian ...
|Sat
|About time
|5
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Fri
|Mikey
|130
|Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt'
|Mar 2
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|Feb 27
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
