Poland names counter-candidate to Tusk as EU leader

Poland on Saturday proposed a counter-candidate to Donald Tusk as European Council head, saying the Polish incumbent has hurt his country's interests. Just days before a March 9-10 European Union summit in Brussels to vote on Tusk's re-election, Poland's conservative government named Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, one of the country's center-right members of the European Parliament, as its candidate for the post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.