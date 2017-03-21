Poland irked by foreign media firm note to its journalists

Polish officials struck back Monday against what they consider foreign influences, saying a letter from the CEO of a Swiss-German media company to its journalists in Poland highlights the need to curb foreign capital in Polish media. In a letter quoted by Polish state media, CEO Mark Dekan of the Ringier Axel Springer Media AG last week reportedly criticized Poland's isolated and ineffective stance against the recent re-election of European Council head Donald Tusk.

