Philippine marines find remains of beheaded German hostage
Philippine troops have found the remains of a German hostage who was beheaded by Abu Sayyaf militants in the country's south, vowing Sunday to rescue more than 30 other captives and crush the ransom-seeking extremists. Marines dug up the head and body of Jurgen Gustav Kantner late Saturday in the mountainous hinterlands of Indanan town in Sulu province, where the militants are holding at least 31 other foreign and Filipino hostages, said regional military commander Maj.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|18 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,480
|Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's...
|Sat
|About time
|3
|Muslims, Jews - we i ght Russia as one, says Uk...
|Sat
|About time
|125
|Conflict in Ukraine continues to take civilian ...
|Sat
|About time
|5
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Fri
|Mikey
|130
|Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt'
|Mar 2
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|Feb 27
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC