Paris mayor asks struggling candidate...

Paris mayor asks struggling candidate to cancel his rally

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

French presidential candidate Francois Fillon, fighting for political survival, called on supporters Saturday not to "abdicate" to those trying to destroy him as the Socialist mayor of Paris asked him to cancel a scheduled rally that would test his staying power. The conservative Fillon, whose campaign has been unraveling over impending corruption charges, vowed to remake France in a speech on Saturday, a day before what amounts to his last stand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 15 hr Cassandra_ 6,480
News Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's... Sat About time 3
News Muslims, Jews - we i ght Russia as one, says Uk... Sat About time 125
News Conflict in Ukraine continues to take civilian ... Sat About time 5
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Fri Mikey 130
News Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt' Mar 2 PoliciaFederal 2
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) Feb 27 Lorraine Belloni 58
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,328 • Total comments across all topics: 279,325,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC