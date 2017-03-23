Non merci: French voters reject corruption in politics

Outgoing French Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux arrives to welcome his successor Matthias Fekl, prior to a handover ceremony, in Paris, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Le Roux resigned Tuesday a few hours after prosecutors opened an investigation into a report that he hired his two daughters for a series of temporary parliamentary jobs, starting when they were 15 and 16 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.