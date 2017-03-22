No change in Canada's threat level after assumed terror attack in London
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Wednesday's apparent terrorist incident outside the British Parliament is a "cowardly attack" on democracy around the world. And he says Canada stands ready to help Britain in any way it can after the attack, which left at least four dead in London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|2 hr
|Retribution
|51
|German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ...
|9 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Tue
|Ben Davis
|1
|Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar 12
|mean
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC