No change in Canada's threat level after assumed terror attack in London

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Wednesday's apparent terrorist incident outside the British Parliament is a "cowardly attack" on democracy around the world. And he says Canada stands ready to help Britain in any way it can after the attack, which left at least four dead in London.

