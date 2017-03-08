News 51 mins ago 7:30 p.m.Sex orgies,...

News 51 mins ago 7:30 p.m.Sex orgies, prostitution, porn: Allegations shake Catholic Church in Italy

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

Lurid accusations of priests involved in sex orgies, porn videos and prostitution have emerged from several parishes in Italy recently, sending shock waves all the way to the Vatican and challenging the high standards Pope Francis demands of clergy. In the southern city of Naples, for example, a priest was recently suspended from the parish of Santa Maria degli Angeli over claims he held gay orgies and used Internet sites to recruit potential partners whom he paid for sex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... 4 hr mean 3
News Phylicia Rashad Joins the Houston Symphony for ... 18 hr Symphony phart 1
News Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12) 23 hr About time 89
News Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12) 23 hr About time 24
News Donald Trump's Foundation Engaged in Self-Deali... Sat About time 58
News Blackout Grips Much of Crimea (Dec '15) Sat About time 4
News A day of mourning in a divided Ukraine (Jun '14) Sat About time 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,499,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC