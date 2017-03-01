Montenegro pro-Russian leaders seek B...

Montenegro pro-Russian leaders seek Bannon help against NATO

WDUN-AM Gainesville

Pro-Russian opposition leaders in Montenegro have asked the White House chief strategist to help block the Balkan country's NATO bid, saying the Obama administration has presented false facts about its readiness to join the Western military alliance. Two opposition officials, Andrija Mandic and Milan Knezevic, wrote in a letter to Steve Bannon, a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, that the U.S. Senate should vote against the accession.

Chicago, IL

