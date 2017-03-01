Merkel visits Egypt, Tunisia to talk ...

Merkel visits Egypt, Tunisia to talk about migration

Read more: Daily Times

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is heading to Egypt and Tunisia this week to discuss migration and development in the North Africa nations. Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said Wednesday that Berlin is interested in helping Egypt strengthen its coastguard and clamp down on illegal trafficking across the Mediterranean, which leads to thousands of deaths each year.

Chicago, IL

