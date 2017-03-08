Merkel: Turkish comments about Nazis ...

Merkel: Turkish comments about Nazis trivialize to victims.

Comments from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other Turkish officials accusing Germany of "Nazi practices" cannot be tolerated and need to stop, Chancellor Angela Merkel told Parliament on Thursday. In her strongest comments so far about Erdogan's statement, Merkel said the Nazi comparisons were "sad" and "so incredibly misplaced that one really can't comment, but they cannot be justified."

Chicago, IL

