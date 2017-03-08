Merkel: had no prior knowledge of VW ...

Merkel: had no prior knowledge of VW emissions scandal

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Chancellor Angela Merkel says she only found out about Volkswagen's use of software to cheat on emissions through the media. Appearing as a witness Wednesday before a German parliamentary panel on the Volkswagen emissions scandal, German news agency dpa says Merkel said she was only aware of the cheating when it emerged in the United States in September 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Kent resident represents U.S. in Ukraine 1 hr About time 1
News Ukraine's Poroshenko says tougher to secure Wes... (Sep '16) 1 hr About time 5
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) 15 hr About time 972
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) 16 hr About time 463
News Iconic rock arch from 'Game of Thrones' falls i... 17 hr Old Sam 1
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) 19 hr About time 13,279
News Hero or villain? WWII partisan Bandera still an... (Jun '14) 19 hr About time 504
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,745 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC