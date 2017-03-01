Merkel challenger bashes Trump, Brexit at rally
Designated Social Democratic Party chairman and top candidate in the upcoming general elections, former president of the European parliament Martin Schulz, attends the party's Ash Wednesday meeting in Vilshofen, Germany,... . Designated Social Democratic Party chairman and top candidate in the upcoming general elections, former president of the European parliament Martin Schulz, speaks at the party's Ash Wednesday meeting in Vilshofen, Germany... BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel's main challenger in September elections has bashed U.S. President Donald Trump, Brexit and nationalism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|45 min
|Enter
|6,472
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|Feb 27
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb 26
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|60
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,146
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,893
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC