May's bid to link EU - divorce' with trade talks faces resistance from Merkel

Theresa May is facing resistance from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the European Parliament to her goal of conducting negotiations on Britain's future trade relations with Europe at the same time as talks on arrangements for Brexit. Simultaneous divorce and trade talks are a key demand in the Prime Minister's letter to European Council president Donald Tusk triggering the two-year process of negotiating Brexit.

