Londoners chalk peace messages after ...

Londoners chalk peace messages after London terror attack

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

They thought they were on a dream vacation but yesterday afternoon 'ISIS' attacker left Utah man crumpled and dead after hurling him over bridge and his wife bloodied and weeping in a pile of scattered postcards in image that went around the world London attacker is named as British-born 'father-of-three English teacher' Khalid Masood, 52, who had long criminal record and was once probed by MI5 over violent extremism 'You're a disgrace': London lashes out at Don Trump Jr with one Parliament member slamming him for using terror attack for his 'own political gain' PIERS MORGAN: You're wrong, Katie Hopkins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... 2 hr fingers mcgurke 52
News German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ... Wed Rainbow Kid 1
News Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac... Mar 21 Ben Davis 1
News Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h... Mar 20 tomin cali 1
News Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar 12 mean 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,342 • Total comments across all topics: 279,767,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC