Kosovo's president asks for creation of a regular army
Kosovo's president asked parliament on Tuesday to transform the country's lightly armed security forces into a regular army, a move likely to anger Serbia. Hashim Thaci submitted a draft law saying that "the transformation of Kosovo Security Force into an army is a normal step of a sovereign and independent state."
