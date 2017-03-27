Kosovo allows Serb premier's visit ah...

Kosovo allows Serb premier's visit ahead of election

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Kosovo's foreign minister says Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic can visit the country this week to meet with the ethnic Serb minority there. Enver Hoxhaj on Tuesday said that Vucic, a candidate in Serbia's presidential elections this Sunday, is being allowed "as a sign of good will to international friends like Germany and the European Union."

Chicago, IL

