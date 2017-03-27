Kate to attend Luxembourg independenc...

Kate to attend Luxembourg independence celebrations

6 hrs ago Read more: Hillingdon Times

The Duchess of Cambridge is to visit Luxembourg to attend commemorations marking the 150th anniversary of a treaty that confirmed the country's independence and neutrality. Kate will travel to the country on May 11 to attend events celebrating the 1867 Treaty of London, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Chicago, IL

