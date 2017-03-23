Ivanka Trump to attend women's economic summit in Berlin
Ivanka Trump is planning a trip to Germany to attend a summit on the economic empowerment of women, a senior administration official said Sunday. The first daughter was invited by German Chancellor Angela Merkel during Merkel's recent White House visit, said the official, who was not authorized to discuss details of the trip by name and requested anonymity.
