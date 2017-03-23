Ivanka Trump to attend women's econom...

Ivanka Trump to attend women's economic summit in Berlin

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Ivanka Trump is planning a trip to Germany to attend a summit on the economic empowerment of women, a senior administration official said Sunday. The first daughter was invited by German Chancellor Angela Merkel during Merkel's recent White House visit, said the official, who was not authorized to discuss details of the trip by name and requested anonymity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt 20 hr Parden Pard 1
News German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ... Sun LuftwaffePhart 3
News "These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump Mar 24 Retribution 3
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... Mar 23 fingers mcgurke 52
News German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ... Mar 22 Rainbow Kid 1
News Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac... Mar 21 Ben Davis 1
News Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h... Mar 20 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,823 • Total comments across all topics: 279,852,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC