In pictures: Hotel featuring Banksy artwork to open in Bethlehem
A Palestinian guest house packed with artwork of British graffiti artist Banksy has been unveiled in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, with a sneak peek of what the owner called the "hotel with the worst view in the world". Wisam Salsaa, 42, said the nine-room establishment named "The Walled Off Hotel" will officially open on March 11, but he offered a handful of reporters a tour of the hotel looking directly at the West Bank separation barrier erected by Israel to ward off potential Palestinian attackers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|5 hr
|Mikey
|130
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|9 hr
|About time
|6,479
|Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt'
|Thu
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|Feb 27
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb 26
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|60
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC