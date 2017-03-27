In pictures: Charles steps out with t...

In pictures: Charles steps out with traditional dancers during Bucharest museum visit

Read more: Ilkley Gazette

The Prince of Wales danced his way into the hearts of Romanians when he strutted his stuff to a village band. Charles did not need to be asked twice when a group of traditional performers invited him to join them as he toured a museum in Bucharest.

