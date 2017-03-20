Germany's Angela Merkel disputes Trum...

Germany's Angela Merkel disputes Trump's NATO debt claim

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Chronicle

AP photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe look at a drone on the intel stand during their tour of the CeBIT trade fair Monday in Hanover, Germany. BERLIN – Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday underlined Germany's rejection of a claim by U.S. President Donald Trump that her country owes NATO large sums for underspending on defense.

